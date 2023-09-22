Srisailam EO S Lavanna presents silk robes to Kanaipakam Lord

Srisailam (Nandyal) : The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam presented ‘Pattu Vastralu’ to Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy at Kanipakam on Thursday, on the occasion of Brahmotsavams, which commenced from September 18.

Giving details in a press release on Thursday, the temple authorities said that temple Executive Officer S Lavanna along with Trust Board member Vijaya Lakshmi, Assistant Executive Officer ISV Mohan, priests, veda pundits and others presented the silk robes. Kanipakam temple Trust Board president A Mohan Reddy was present on the occasion.

Kanipakam temple authorities gave a traditional welcome to Lavanna and others. Before offering the pattu vastralu to the Lord, they offered prayers to Lord Vinayaka.