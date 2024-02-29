Srisailam temple gets Rs 5.62 cr donations

Srisailam (Nandyal district) : The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam have informed that the temple has received Rs 5,62,30,472 donations from devotees for a period of 49 days.

In a press release on Wednesday, the authorities have stated that devotees, who visited the temple from January 10 to February 27, have deposited the amount in the temple hundi. Devotees also donated 398.8 gm gold and 7.95 kg silver ornaments. In addition to Indian currency, they also donated foreign currency – 1,989 USA Dollars, 305 Canada Dollars, 30 Australia Dollars, 25 England Pounds, 56 Singapore Dollars, 10 Kuwait Dinars, 30 UAE Dirham, 60 Euros, 10 Malaysia Ringgit and 15 Qatar Riyals. The authorities have stated that the counting process was monitored by temple EO D Peddiraju and under strict surveillance and closed circuit cameras.