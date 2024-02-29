Live
- Bill Gates at Hyd MS IDC
- Skilling 50k graduates in lifesciences: Sridhar Babu
- 4.5mn jobs likely in electronics mfg sector
- Excitel TV launched in Hyderabad
- Legendary Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas to be Honored with Prayer Meet in Mumbai
- Slowdown forecast on GDP growth
- New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Renders, Details
- YSRCP leaders demand TDP to cancel ticket for Mahasena Mahesh
- Visakhapatnam: ‘BJP government provides welfare schemes to all’
- AP Dy. CM and Ministers Visit Dwarakathirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Shrine
Just In
Srisailam temple gets Rs 5.62 cr donations
The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam have informed that the temple has received Rs 5,62,30,472 donations from devotees for a period of 49 days.
Srisailam (Nandyal district) : The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam have informed that the temple has received Rs 5,62,30,472 donations from devotees for a period of 49 days.
In a press release on Wednesday, the authorities have stated that devotees, who visited the temple from January 10 to February 27, have deposited the amount in the temple hundi. Devotees also donated 398.8 gm gold and 7.95 kg silver ornaments. In addition to Indian currency, they also donated foreign currency – 1,989 USA Dollars, 305 Canada Dollars, 30 Australia Dollars, 25 England Pounds, 56 Singapore Dollars, 10 Kuwait Dinars, 30 UAE Dirham, 60 Euros, 10 Malaysia Ringgit and 15 Qatar Riyals. The authorities have stated that the counting process was monitored by temple EO D Peddiraju and under strict surveillance and closed circuit cameras.