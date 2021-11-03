Srivari Darshan During Brahmotsavams: Devotees representing weaker sections thank EO

Tirumala: The devotees who had the rare opportunity of darshan of Lord Venkateswara during the recent Brahmotsavams in Tirumala profusely thanked TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy for facilitating the darshan at Tirumala temple.

Nearly 7,000 devotees belonging to weaker sections including tribals, fishermen and also Scheduled Castes from the localities where TTD has constructed temples in the 13 districts in the State had darshan of Lord Balaji during the annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala.

In an effort to keep the mooring of the members of weaker sections intact with Sanatha Dharma so as to prevent any conversion, the TTD with the support of Samarasatha Seva Foundation (SSF) organised the pilgrimage to weaker sections which was the first time in the history of TTD.

The devotees sent the letters to SSF organisers including its president Tallapaka Vishnuvu, general secretary P Trinath and joint secretary K Sunikumar who compiled them and sent them to EO on Tuesday.

The devotees from East and West Godavari, Krishna, Vizag etc.who had the darshan last penned a thanksgiving letter to TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy revealing their elation and many candidly said that they never even dreamt of darshan during the most auspicious Brahmotsavams. While many observed that they have no words to thank the TTD for providing facilities like transport right from their home to Tirumala and back and the courtesy being extended by temple officials ensuring a hassle-free eyeful darshan of Lord leaving them in ecstasy.

Particularly, the tribals from Paderu said it was the first time they visited Tirumala and had darshan of Srivaru which they said they would cherish lifelong.

Similar was the emotion shared by the villagers belonging to SC colony Burnepalli of Valmikipuram mandal in Chittoor district, who said,"We had a VIP darshan in our life."

Those representing the Backward Classes of Vizag, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram said, ''We heard of Tirumala but we experienced practically the divinity of Bhuloka Vaikuntha in Kaliyuga." Samarasata Seva Foundation had constructed a Badi, Gudi and also facilitated darshan of Srivaru which we remember life long, said Jayaramapuram Tanda (Prakasam district) devotees. "My 50-years-old wish was fulfilled with this darshan. I tonsured my hair and fulfilled my vow which was kept pending for the past five decades," said Peddagude of Krishna district. For Bhramarambika of Kurnool's Kothapalle Chenchugudem, it was the grace of Chenchu Lakshmi, the folk Goddess, which had facilitated the darshan of Srivaru.