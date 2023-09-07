Sticks for boosting confidence of devotees, says TTD chief

Tirumala: TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with the TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy on Wednesday evening launched the programme of distributing hand sticks to devotees on footpaths at Alipiri Padala Mandapam.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the TTD chairman said that it was scientifically proven that holding a stick deter wild animals from attacking human. Since time immemorial the practice of carrying sticks was in vogue while going out, crossing dense woods or during hunting expeditions as a protective measure to scare wild animals with hand sticks. “Supply of hand sticks does not mean that the TTD washes its hands of regarding protecting the devotees,” he said, reiterating that TTD is committed to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims visiting Tirumala.

Devotees were sent in groups on footpaths with security guards and police personnel were also stationed at frequent distances in the wild animal prone zones on the footpath route, he said observing that the TTD efforts to contain the wild animals like trapping four leopards, deploying additional staff on the footpath etc., were yielding results. The hand sticks will be taken back from devotees after they reach Sri Narasimha Swami temple and will be supplied to devotees on rotation basis.

On the criticism against the TTD over the sticks, he said he left it to the wisdom of the critics who found fault with TTD.

EO Dharma Reddy said several safety initiatives were rolled out by TTD after the June 22 incident at 7th mile in which a boy was attacked by a leopard and killing of a girl by a girl on August 11 at Sri Narasimha Swami temple area. Among them were installation of 500 CC camera traps to identify movement of wild animals and their capture besides driving wild animals back into deep forests far away from the footpaths, stoppage of sale of fruits and vegetables offered as feed to friendly animals like deer, monkeys, etc., as a step to stop wild animals approaching footpaths for the sake of the preys i.e. animals.

He said TTD vigilance and forest department were on high alert following the wild animals movement spotted near Shila Thoranam in Tirumala and 7th mile on Alipiri footpath and the devotees were also advised to strictly follow the safety norms and adhere to TTD instructions like moving in groups of 100 in the footpath along with a security personnel and chanting Govinda Nama.

The devotees are also informed of being cautious about wild animals movement, every five minutes through the broadcasting system. The forest department has also recruited 100 staff for watching the safety of devotees on the routes.

TTD EO said currently children below 12 year are allowed to trek on footpaths till 2 pm while two wheelers are also allowed on ghat road from morning 6 am to evening 6 pm as part of safety measures.

TTD has also sent proposals with designs to Wildlife Institute of India and Union forest ministry for fencing in the Alipiri footpath route which falls in the reserved forest zone, he said. .

Reacting to the criticism that supply of sticks result in destruction of forests, he said only 10,000 hand sticks were procured at a cost of Rs 45,000 and the exercise is not aimed at any destruction of forest wood at all.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Dy CF of TTD Srinivasulu, Tirupati DFO Satish were also present.