Super GST–Super Savings campaign to be held till Oct 19

Tirupati: DistrictCollector Dr S Venkateswar said that a month-long awareness campaign titled ‘GST 2.0 – Super GST, Super Savings’ will be conducted across the district to spread the benefits of the revised GST rates.

The campaign will run till October 19 with extensive publicity and outreach programmes to ensure that every household is informed.

The Collector, along with DRO G Narasimhulu, SDC Legal Cell Deputy Collector Rosmond, District Nodal Officer for GST 2.0 and Additional Commissioner Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Lakshmi, and Assistant Commissioners, held a video conference on Friday with municipal commissioners, RDOs, Tahsildars, MPDOs, and secretariat staff to review the action plan.

The Collector said that the Union Government’s reduction in GST slabs would result in price cuts for several commodities, leading to significant savings for people.

He stressed the importance of taking the benefits of these reductions to everyone across the district through systematic campaigns. He directed officials to conduct door-to-door awareness drives to educate people about the extent of price reductions on daily-use commodities and the resulting household savings.

To implement the campaign effectively, nodal officers will be appointed at the constituency, mandal, and village levels to oversee district-wide outreach.

The Collector explained that nodal committees would coordinate with various government departments till October 19 to ensure the programme’s success.

To monitor the initiative, ‘GST Champions’ will be appointed at different administrative levels with the Joint Collector as the district GST Champion.

As part of the month-long campaign, awareness activities will be carried out in four phases through mass media, social media, digital platforms, hoardings, and outdoor publicity. The Collector stressed that the programme is designed not only to inform citizens about reduced prices but also to instill confidence in the benefits of GST 2.0 reforms.