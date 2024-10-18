Live
- PM Modi to launch ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ tomorrow; Ministries to organise workshops, seminars
- Bengal to remove unlicensed shops on RG Kar premises
- KTR slammed for tirade against govt
- Private colleges remain shut
- Libraries in every mandal, promises minister Jupally
- Maharshi Valmiki, an inspiration to all: DC
- Anneke Bosch leads South Africa into ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, beat Australia by eight wickets in semifinal
- World Trauma Day conference held at Medicover
- Narender Reddy promises skill devpt centres for youth
- CM Revanth Criticised for SC Classification Delay
Just In
SVIMS conducts quiz on respiratory diseases
Highlights
Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh State-level ‘NAPCON 2024 Postgraduate Quiz in Respiratory Diseases’ was conducted by SVIMS Dean and head of the department of...
Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh State-level ‘NAPCON 2024 Postgraduate Quiz in Respiratory Diseases’ was conducted by SVIMS Dean and head of the department of Medicine Dr Alladi Mohan, on Thursday. It was attended by 30 postgraduates from across the State, who were ‘college level winners’ from respective colleges.
SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar gave away the prizes and merit certificates to the winners. Dr S Bhargav Kumar from Konaseema Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Amalapuram bagged the first prize of Rs 5,000 while Dr M Kayathri of SV Medical College, Tirupati, got the second prize of Rs 2,500.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS