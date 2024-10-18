  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

SVIMS conducts quiz on respiratory diseases

SVIMS conducts quiz on respiratory diseases
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh State-level ‘NAPCON 2024 Postgraduate Quiz in Respiratory Diseases’ was conducted by SVIMS Dean and head of the department of...

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh State-level ‘NAPCON 2024 Postgraduate Quiz in Respiratory Diseases’ was conducted by SVIMS Dean and head of the department of Medicine Dr Alladi Mohan, on Thursday. It was attended by 30 postgraduates from across the State, who were ‘college level winners’ from respective colleges.

SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar gave away the prizes and merit certificates to the winners. Dr S Bhargav Kumar from Konaseema Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Amalapuram bagged the first prize of Rs 5,000 while Dr M Kayathri of SV Medical College, Tirupati, got the second prize of Rs 2,500.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick