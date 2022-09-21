SVIMS increases OP charges after 22 years

Tirupati: The consultation charges for outpatients at SVIMS hospital have gone up steeply to Rs 200 from the existing Rs 50 from September 19. The hospital has been extending super speciality services since 1993 and has become the only super speciality hospital in the State after reorganisation.

It has several experienced doctors and state-of-the-art equipment and extends invaluable services to patients.

Despite having a deficit budget for several years, the institute authorities have never ventured to increase OP charges or other treatment costs during all these years. The very purpose of establishing the hospital was to provide super speciality facilities with nominal cost to the poor.

There was a view when the institute had gone into the fold of TTD last year that the patient services will become more affordable. But, contrary to this, the TTD has started asking SVIMS to become self-sufficient and even provided 30 rooms with advanced facilities to make them available on payment basis. It has plans to make ready another 70 rooms for the purpose.

But, the response for these 30 rooms was so poor with only 5-7 rooms being occupied. It clearly indicates that patients are not ready to afford Rs 2,500 for single rooms and more than Rs 3,000 for deluxe rooms per day and are preferring general wards only.

Yet, the management has decided to impose more burden on patients who will not fall under any concession category and hiked the consultation charges. The idea was to collect more from them and attract such patients by providing additional services. If the patients are given extra care they may prefer to take paying rooms here only instead of going to corporate hospitals in Chennai or other cities where the cost would be even more.

The Director of SVIMS Dr B Vengamma told The Hans India that it was an effort to attract the paying patients. The previous fee of Rs 50 was fixed in the year 2000 and after 22 years it has been increased to Rs 200 as part of development initiatives of the hospital and medical college. Further, the number of paying patients is very meagre. Out of 1,000 outpatients of all categories, only 50-70 will be under the payment category.

They will be counselled to stay in special rooms as they don't fall under Aarogyasri or other categories but the final choice will be left to them. To a question, she said that there were no plans to increase the charges for any other treatment procedures including surgeries.

Aarogyasri, EHS and others

who have white ration cards etc.,

will continue to get cashless

treatment services.