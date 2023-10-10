SVU faculty feature in Stanford’s list of top 2% scientists

Tirupati: Bringing more laurels to SV University, three of its faculty members record good achievements showcasing their potential in global research indexes. Two faculty members from Physics and one from Chemistry department were featured in Stanford University’s list of top 2 per cent scientists worldwide.



Stanford University has recently published an update of its study of the global top 2 per cent of most widely cited researchers in different disciplines.

This ranking, considered one of the most prestigious worldwide, was based on standardised information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator (c-score). The October 2023 data update includes more than 2.10 lakh researchers from different countries categorised under 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields.

There are two lists which have been released, one based on career-long data (up to 2022) and another focusing on the performance of researchers only in the year 2022. Prof V Rajagopal Reddy and Prof C K Jayasankar (retired) from the Department of Physics were named in both lists under Applied Physics continuously for the fourth time. The name of Chemistry Professor A Krishnaiah (Retired) also figured in career-long data.

Prof Rajagopal Reddy made exemplary work related to investigation on structural, chemical states, electrical and current transport properties of Gallium Nitride (GaN) based metal/insulator/semiconductor (MIS) or heterojunctions. He has published 226 papers in internationally reputed journals with citations of 7156 and h-index of 28 as per SCOPUS.

Prof Jayasankar made outstanding contributions on the preparation, characterisation and optimisation of a variety of rare earth-doped optical quality glasses/nano-glass ceramics and nanocrystal line materials for various applications. He has published 328 papers in peer-reviewed International Journals with citations as per SCOPUS with 12131 citations.

Commenting on this achievement, Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy said that SVU is proud of their dedication, expertise, and passion for research that have not only elevated the quality of research of the University but will also inspire other faculty members and students. Registrar Prof OMd Hussain, Principal Prof K T Ramakrishna Reddy, R&D Dean Prof S Vijayabhaskara Rao, Prof R P Vijaya Lakshmi, Prof B Deva Prasad Raju and other faculty joined in hailing the achievement.