‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ held in its true spirit in Tirupati

Tirupati: As part of the nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva ‘ programme, various government institutions, political parties took up cleaning programmes on Sunday responding to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The municipal corporation conducted the programme in Prakasam Road at Tirumala bypass road in which District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha along with other officials took up a cleaning drive in the park.

On the occasion, the collector called all sections of people to make Tirupati as the cleanest city and said that keeping the surroundings clean and tidy is everybody’s responsibility. The collector, municipal employees and the public joined in removing the waste and also cleared bushes.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy along with Guntakal Railway ADRM Sudhakar, Tirupati station director K Satyanarayana and others observed the Swacchata Hi Seva at West railway station in the city. Students from Mahila University also participated.

The programme was also organised at SV University by NSS in which Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, NSS coordinators Prof Padmanabham, Prof Tandava Krishna and others participated. Students of various colleges including Oriental College, SV Arts College, Padmavati college, BSR college and SV Polytechnic College took part in the cleanliness drive.

At IISER Tirupati Swachhata Hi Seva campaign was held promoting cleanliness and hygiene in the local area Srinivasa Puram. The campaign was led by Dr Hussain Bhukiya, Director Prof Santanu Bhattacharya, Registrar Prof K Vijaya Mohanan Pillai, teaching and non-teaching staff, housekeeping and supporting staff. Together more than 100 students participated in this ‘Garbage Free India’ themed programme.

BJP activists organised the programme near Alipiri bus stand. BJP National executive committee member Somu Verraju was also present. In this connection, he said that as part of Swachha Bharat Abhiyan, the Central government is paying special attention to cleanliness and nutrition.

Senior leaders G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Muni Subramanyam, Dr D Sreehari Rao, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Ponaganti Bhaskar, K Ajay Kumar and others participated.