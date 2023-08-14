Take part in ‘Meri Maati-Mera Desh’ programme: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

TIRUPATI: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur called upon the people to participate in ‘Meri Maati–Mera Desh’ programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and make it a grand success.

Speaking at Tirupati Airport on Sunday, the Minister said that the Prime Minister gave a call to take up ‘Meri Maati–Mera Desh’ programme under which, youth will take the soil from every house, village, panchayat, mandal, district, state level to the national level.

The Prime Minister will take part in this programme to create awareness among people on the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and to pay tributes to them. Later, he reached Tirumala and worshipped Lord Venkateswara. Speaking to the media outside the temple, he said that it gives new energy whenever he has darshan of the Lord at Tirumala.

AIR Tirupati station head Bala Subramanyam, programme executive head Sudhakar, BJP leaders G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Kola Anand and others accompanied the Union Minister.