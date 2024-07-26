Take tough measures to curb red sanders smuggling: SP Subbarayudu

Tirupati: District SP L Subbarayudu, who inspected task force head office here on Thursday, stressed on taking tough measures to control red sanders smuggling.

Task force SP Srinivas explained to Subbarayudu, who is also task force in-charge, various measures taken to check red sanders smuggling. Operational teams explained various stages of anti-smuggling operations, right from gathering information from informers, combing operations inside deep forest to arresting smugglers.

The SP instructed them to plan some more strategies with high- end technology to curb red sanders smuggling. He also told the teams to use latest technology during combing operations to track smugglers movement and also suggested to ensure safety of the personnel involved in combing in forest areas.

SP Subbarayudu inspected various wings in task force including control room, police station, accounts office, transport office. DSP Chenchu Babu, ACF Srinivas, CIs Srinivasulu and Suresh Kumar, RI Suresh Kumar Reddy, SI Rafi were present.