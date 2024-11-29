Talk show host Kiranprabha inspires Sri City community

Sri City: Renowned talk show host and literary luminary Kiranprabha, celebrated for his compelling storytelling and dedication to Telugu arts and culture, attended an event in Sri City on Thursday. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy felicitated him during the occasion.

Addressing the audience at an event organised by Srivani, the spiritual and literary forum of Sri City, Kiranprabha shared his remarkable journey of connecting with Telugu literature enthusiasts worldwide. He highlighted his focus on presenting the biographies of legendary figures, emphasising their positive aspects to inspire younger generations. “My talk shows, which connect with audiences worldwide, are the product of extensive research, often spanning several hours for each episode. Through topics like literature, cinema and societal issues, I aim to bridge cultural gaps and celebrate the richness of Indian heritage”, he shared.

Following his speech, he engaged with the audience by answering their questions. Palleti Balaji, PRO of Sri City, introduced Kiranprabha to the audience comprising enthusiasts from Nellore, Chennai and Sullurpeta along with employees.