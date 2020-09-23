TDP and BJP leaders put under house arrest in Tirupati as they tries to hold protest

As a preventive measure, police kept opposition TDP and BJP leaders under house arrest here in Tirupati on Wednesday. The city TDP led by constituency incharge former MLA M Sugunamma planned a dharna at TTD adminstrative building here at 10.30 am to press TTD management to seek declaration from chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy before his official visit to Tirumala temple for presentation of Vasthrams on the occasion of Garuda seva today however the police foiled it.

The police who reached the Ex-MLA residence formed as a wall prevented Sugunamma and TDP leaders who gathered in the residence coming out to go ahead with the protest.

Sugunamma strongly condemned the police preventing TDP leaders from voicing their protest and appealed CM to be a model for others in adhering to the Tirumala temple rules and sign the declaration.

Meanwhile, police also kept BJP leaders including State party spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, district Secretary P Bhaskar and city party president Vara Prasad under house arrest and also looking out for other leaders who are away from the City for attending state party meet in Vijayawada and yet to return.