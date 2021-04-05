TDP intensifies focus on Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll

Tirupati: The TDP has intensified its campaign forTirupati Lok Sabha by-election. While the party State president K Atchannaidu has been camping in the city for the last two days and leading the campaign in Tirupati, the party national general secretary N Lokesh has been busily involved in chalking out the strategies and coordinating between the leaders.

Lokesh has started touring various places from Sunday onwards to campaign in support of party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi. He is expected to stay in the city till the election is over. On Sunday, Lokesh campaigned in Satyavedu constituency while on Monday he will tour in Tirupati city. In the next five days he will be campaigning in the remaining five constituencies.

Meanwhile, Atchannaidu flagged off Yuva Chaitanya Yatra in Tirupati city on Sunday organised by Telugu Yuvatha. The rally commenced from Jyotirao Phule statue at Balaji Colony Circle and proceeded towards NTR Circle, Krishnapuram Tana, Gandhi Road and concluded at municipal corporation office.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders recalled various development activities carried out in Tirupati during TDP government regime with which the youth had benefited a lot. The TDP government has created ample employment opportunities for the youth and put the State on the development path. To continue the development agenda there is a need to vote for the party candidate Panabaka Lakshmi, they said.

Party youth cadre has participated with much enthusiasm in the rally. Telugu Yuvatha State president Sriram Chinna Babu, other leaders Chintakayala Vijay, B V Keerthi, Kesineni Swetha, Hareesh, MVV Bharat, Bandaru Sravani Sree, B Sudhir Reddy, senior leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, B Sreedhar Varma, K Pattabhi and others took part.