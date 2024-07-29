TDP never encourages vindictive politics: MLA Kotamreddy

Nellore: Nellore rural TDP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has said that his party will never encourage vindictive politics against Opposition party leaders. He laid foundation stone for the construction of drinking water pipeline with an expenditure of Rs 10 lakh at Srihari Nagar in the constituency on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA urged local party leaders not to resort to attacks on Opposition parties’ activists as Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will never encourage such actions. He said politics should be confined during elections only with competitive spirit and later all parties should work together for the development of constituency and State.

Stating that people voted him to power in the hope that he will develop the constituency, MLA Sridhar Reddy appealed to the party activists to be friendly with local Opposition leaders as they are also part of Nellore rural constituency.