TDP seen as frontrunner in Chittoor Lok Sabha seat

Tirupati: TDP activists strongly believe that it will be a cakewalk for its candidate D Prasada Rao in Chittoor parliamentary seat. The former IRS officer who made foray into politics to contest the Chittoor Lok Sabha seat has made significant inroads in the constituency raising hopes for his victory.

This first-time candidate Prasada Rao is challenging incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP N Reddeppa, who is seeking a second term. Chittoor has historically been a TDP stronghold, with the party winning seven out of ten elections since 1983. Although Reddeppa won the seat in 2019, the TDP is determined to reclaim it.

TDP leader and former minister Dr N Siva Prasad won the Chittoor Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and 2014 but lost in 2019. After his demise, the TDP nominated Prasada Rao, who has shown unwavering commitment and confidence in securing a victory with the support of the NDA alliance leaders and activists.

During his campaign, Prasada Rao has engaged extensively with the constituency, presenting his development plans. He has focused on youth employment, proposing to attract industries to the area to create job opportunities, which has resonated with young voters. His administrative experience as a former government servant is seen as a potential asset for the constituency’s development.

In contrast, despite serving as MP for five years, YSRCP candidate Reddeppa is not well-known in many areas. Critics argue that he failed to make a significant impact on the constituency and often remained in the shadow of his mentor, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Historically, TDP has lost the Chittoor seat only in 1989 and 1991 to Congress candidate M Gnanedra Reddy and in 2019 to YSRCP’s Reddeppa. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s consistent victories in Kuppam have traditionally helped the Chittoor MP candidate. However, during the YSRCP wave in 2019, Naidu won by a slim margin of just over 30000 votes while all seven other TDP candidates in its limits have lost.

Unlike in the previous election, this time the TDP is expected to maintain a clear majority in all seven assembly segments within the constituency which could bolster Prasada Rao’s chances against the YSRCP candidate.