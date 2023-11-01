TDP, TNSF leaders celebrate Chandrababu’s release from custody

Tirupati: TDP and TNSF activists hailed the interim bail for their leader and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday. Soon after the AP High Court granted interim bail for Naidu, they celebrated the occasion by performing milk bath to the portrait of Chandrababu Naidu and firing crackers, near the statue of party founder and former CM NT Rama Rao here.



Former MLA M Sugunamma, corporator RC Munikrishna, Vooka Vijaya Kumar, D Bhaskar Yadav, P Sridhar Varma and others were present. They raised slogans in favour of Chandrababu and expressed happiness about his release after 53 days of judicial custody.

Earlier, along with JSP Chittoor district president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, they offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Alipiri padala mandapam.

TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav hailed the release of Chandrababu Naidu from jail. In Chittoor, former MLC BN Rajasimhulu, former city mayor K Anuradha, Surendra Kumar and others took part in the celebrations and fired crackers at the party office.

In Nagari, TDP activist Ramanjuam Chalapathi fulfilled his owe to the local folk goddess Shamalamma by taking 53 lashes with a hunter. The denizens of the first ward of Nagari municipality offered prayers to the Goddess. TDP councillor Latha, Telugu Mahila activists Kannemma, Alimelu, Anjeramma and others took part.

TNSF Tirupati parliamentary president Kotte Hemanth Royal and Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary Ragala Anand Goud led the celebrations at SV University. They fired crackers in a big way and distributed sweets. Speaking on the occasion, they expressed hope that all cases on Naidu will be struck off in the courts soon and he will be freed completely. Nagendra, Sarat Choudary, Bisanna, Chandu, Kiran, Ganesh, Sai and others were present.