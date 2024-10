Telangana HC Judge visits Tirumala

Tirumala: Telangana High Court Judge Justice Mahesh Bhimapaka along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday.

Tamil Nadu High Court Judge Justice Velmani also had Lord darshan. Several VIPs, including MLAs Ch Vamsi Krishna (Visakhapatnam south) and Anirudh Reddy (Jadcherla), MLC Hariprasad, had darshan on the same day.