Live
- Don’t trust fake leaders vocal about woman’s rights: Poonam Kaur
- Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard
- Visakhapatnam: VPA to develop eco system in port
- Tell public what you will do for them if voted to power instead of attacking YSRCP: Tirupati MLA
- Revealing The Heart Of Saindhav
- Heavy rains to hit S.Korea's central, southern regions again
- Pawan Kalyan complains to Tirupati SP against Srikalahasti CI Anju Yadav
- Over 1,000 seek medical treatment in Iran due to sandstorms
- Visakhapatnam: Children engrossed in storytelling session
- Monsoon Food: Fruits To Eat During The Season For Better Health And Immunity
Tell public what you will do for them if voted to power instead of attacking YSRCP: Tirupati MLA
Highlights
Says that Pawan Kalyan using the opportunity for political gains and visiting Tirupati pretending to submit the petition to the Tiruapti SP
Tirupati: Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lashed out at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. He said that Pawan Kalyan using the opportunity for political gains and visiting Tirupati pretending to submit the petition to the Tiruapti SP. Speaking to the media on Monday, Bhumana made strong comments that Pawan is politcising the city of Tirupati.
The MLA said that Jana Sena chief is constantly blaming our party instead of saying what he will do if he is voted to power. He said that Pawan very often making revenge comments gainst YSRCP.
It is known that Srikalahasti CI Anju Yadav's case against a Jana Sena activist has created a stir. Pawan Kalyan reached Tirupati to lodge a complaint against Anju Yadav with the SP.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS