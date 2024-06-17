Temples with rare idols face security threat

Nellore: The safety of most of the old temples in the district is at stake with the endowment department and police allegedly ignoring them.

There are more than 100 temples with antique idols in the district. Thefts of five temples that took place earlier exposed the poor security measures at these shrines.

It should be recalled that earlier burglars decamped with jewelry including Panchaloha idols worth Rs 15 crore from Kodandarama Swamy temple in Pothireddy Palem village of Kovuru mandal, and looted rarest Panchaloha Idols from Prasananna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Gudur

Unidentified persons made an unsuccessful effort attempt to loot valuable at Chandramouleswara Swamy temple in Chiramana village of AS Pet mandal.

Police suspected the role of Bengaluru-based gang behind these robberies in the district, which has wide network extending to various States and having links with local thieves.

However, police officials maintained that it is the responsibility of respective temple authorities to arrange adequate security at temples. They said the police department is ready to provide home guards if the temple authorities are ready to pay salaries.

According to Endowments officials, temples that come under 6-A category with an annual income of Rs One crore and above can have their own security arrangements.

Sri Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Rapur mandal, Kamakshi Tai Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Jonnavada village of Butchireddypalem mandal, Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Nellore city and others come under this category.

Temples with an income below Rs 50 lakh and RS 25 lakh comes under 6-B and 6-C respectively, which cannot afford to have their own security setup.

“Arranging security for temples is the primary responsibility of respective temple administrations, as they will manage financial matters. Endowment department is only the supervising authority,” an official of endowment department told The Hans India.

According to official sources, there are about 1,600 temples in the district of which, 85 per cent are ancient. Some of these are 700 years or more old constructed by Chola, Pandya, Mourya, Vijaya Nagar and Reddy Kings.

Besides having panchaloha idols, temples under 6-B and 6-C category also have jewellery all worth crores of rupees in village, lack proper security.

Kodandarama Swamy temple in Butchireddy Palem, Venugopala Swamy temple in Krishnapatnam village in Muthukuru mandal, Vedadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Devera Palem village in Nellore Rural mandal and Someswara Swamy temple in Somasila village in Atmakur mandal are among the 1,000 odd temples that have antique idols.

Archaka Samakhya Nellore district president Parankusam Prasadacharyulu said that it is unfortunate that neither the Endowment department nor temple administration are concerned over the vital issue of temple security.