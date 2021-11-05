Tension marks final day of nominations in Kuppam

Tirupati: Tense situation prevailed in Kuppam town when YSRCP cadres allegedly attacked and beaten up a TDP candidate on Friday, the final day for filing nomination papers for the ensuing municipal polls. Former minister N Amaranatha Reddy told The Hans India that when Dr Venkatesh, a former sarpanch and mandal parishad president and now working in Dravidian University was going to file his papers for 14th ward, YSRCP workers prevented him. Along with other leaders, he rushed to the spot and talked to the candidate.

Amaranatha Reddy said the YSRCP supporters attacked and manhandled him causing him injuries. He was taken to hospital and a complaint was registered with the police. He said that the ruling party was scared of TDP's victory and trying to intimidate the candidates by resorting to undemocratic practices. The party has ensured that more than one candidate file papers for each ward as a precautionary move.

During the three days of nomination process, a total of 240 candidates filed their papers out of which 126 belong to TDP while another 89 were from YSRCP.

Also, 14 Congress candidates, five from BJP, one from Jana Sena and five others had filed their papers, said commissioner V S Chittibabu.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held on Saturday while withdrawals can be made before 3 pm on November 8.

Meanwhile, YSRCP conducted a public meeting in the town on Friday which was addressed by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, minister for panchayat raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, MP N Reddeppa, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, Palamaner MLA N Venkate Gowda, ZP chairman G Srinivasulu, party chairman candidate Dr Sudheer and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the ministers listed the welfare schemes being implemented by the government and said that they have sanctioned more houses during the last two-and-a-half years itself than the previous TDP government.

Through the secretariat system, several poor people could find jobs as volunteers, etc., they claimed adding that Jagan Mohan Reddy was always trying to benefit poorer sections.

During the Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held in Tirupati on November 14, Palar dam issue will be taken up before Union home minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, said minister Ramachandra Reddy. The Chief Minister has already reviewed this which will benefit the farmers and people.

He criticised the previous TDP government for not doing anything for the Kuppam people.