Tension prevails as miscreants hurl stones at Chandrababu Naidu in Tirupati

Tirupati: Tension prevailed at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting here on Monday after some miscreants pelted stones aimed at him but fell on one party activist. The angered Naidu immediately staged a protest along with other leaders on the road for about half-an-hour and later proceeded to Urban SP office.

When party cadres showed him stones, he asked one of the injured activists to come on to the vehicle and decided to make a sit-in protest instantly on the road after he could not see any police there.

Party state president K Atchannaidu made it clear that urban SP should give explanation for police lapses in the meeting of a leader under Z plus category having NSG commandos' security.

He said that the matter will be taken to the notice of the CEC immediately.

"Police sir, see this sir, This is CEC and not SEC. When the police system becomes inactive it is not good for the state", he commented before getting down from the vehicle.

After sometime, they all walked to the Urban SP office and discussed with Additional SPs Supraja and Muniramaiah. Naidu gave a written complaint on the incident. He demanded central para-military force to conduct the election as state police utterly failed in providing protection. Is it police failure or is it part of collusion by police with attackers, he questioned?

Earlier, continuing his tirade against the YSRCP government, Naidu said no one can frighten him in the mafia rule.

The CM has failed miserably even in controlling Covid and no steps were taken to control the spread. He went back on his promise of giving Rs.2000 to Covid patients and not fulfilled any of his promises. He assured that TDP will support the cause of 11,000 contract staff working in TTD. Naidu participated in the road show that started at Railway station and walked through the streets to reach Krishnapuram Thana where he addressed the people.