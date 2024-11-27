Theft in Tirumala temple’s hundi caught on camera

Tirumala: A devotee has been caught stealing money from hundi’ at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. Though incident occurred on November 23, it came to light on Tuesday when temple officials lodged a complaint with police. The incident took place around 2 pm in broad daylight, with the thief stealing some cash from the hundi and fleeing the scene. The theft was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, prompting immediate action by security personnel.

Upon reviewing the footage, security staff identified the thief, and police apprehended him the same day. The individual was taken to the security office, where he confessed to the crime. Security personnel recovered Rs 15,000 from the accused. Police identified the thief as Venu Lingam, a resident of Sankarankovil, Tamil Nadu.

TTD vigilance handed the suspect over to the I Town police for further investigation. A case has been registered, and authorities are continuing their inquiry.