THK India holds Open House ceremony in Sri City

Tirupati: So as to locate new prospects and expand their customer base in the country, THK India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of THK CO., Ltd., held a ‘Open House’ ceremony at its Green field factory in Sri City on Monday.

It is the only production unit of THK in India that produces linear motion guides and equipment for application in various sectors. Akihiro Teramachi, CEO, THK CO., Ltd., & Chairman, THK India lighted the lamp marking the start of the event, in the presence of galaxy of dignitaries, including Yasukuni Enoki, former Japanese Ambassador, Masayuki Taga, Consul-General, Ch Rajeswara Reddy, Commissioner of Industries, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, founder Managing Director, Sri City, CEOs of some of the customer companies, senior officials from Japan, State and Central government officers.

Speaking on the occasion Akihiro Teramachi briefly explained that they decided to set up their first production unit in India because of customers’ demand, India’s high economic growth and the government’s ‘Make in India’ policy.

He expressed gratitude to the AP State government and Sri City for their excellent support and said that they chose Sri City Industrial Park for its great infrastructure, including reliable electricity and water supply, access to ports, and the presence of other Japanese companies.

Their products were used in India’s moon project Chandrayaan-3. In future, they plan to supply products to the EV industry, semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry, renewable energy industry and automation equipment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ravindra Sannareddy said that since it is THK’s first and only manufacturing facility in the country, their presence in Sri City is more significant. Masayuki Taga expressed his pride in attending the ceremony of the company, the only linear motion guides manufacturing facility in India and wished them good prospects. Rajeswara Reddy thanked THK management for choosing AP for their business and contributing to the State’s economic development.

The plant, which was built on a plot of 50 acres in the Domestic Tariff Zone (DTZ) at an initial investment of around Rs 600 crore manufactures linear motion guides, high quality ball screws and generates direct/indirect employment for about 400 people.