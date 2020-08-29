X
Three peddlers nabbed by SEB Police in liquor smuggling

Representational Pic

Three peddlers were nabbed by special enforcement bureau police in a non duty paid liquor smuggling case, on Saturday morning

Tirupati: Three peddlers were nabbed by special enforcement bureau police in a non duty paid liquor smuggling case, on Saturday morning.

According to Assistant Excise Superintendent (AES) M SudhirBabu, while conducting vehicles check at LS Nagar of Tirupati rural cops noticed 70 liters of old admiral VSOP brandy of Karnataka was carrying in a swift car numbered AP03BY 4047. Peddlers C Kodandan, P Anand Naidu, V Narasimhulu carrying these liquor bottles in the car, on the spot SEP police arrested them and registered the case against them. Rural Sub Inspector C NagaRajaReddy is investigating the case.

