TIL Healthcare’s free eye camp concludes

Tirupati: A three-day free eye screening camp organised by TIL Healthcare, a Sri City-based company, in partnership with Sri City Foundation, successfully concluded on Thursday at Cherivi village. Conducted as part of TIL Healthcare’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, the camp screened 505 individuals over three days. Among them, 242 people were prescribed eye drops, 279 received free spectacles and cataract was identified in 48 cases.

All investigations, medicines and spectacles were provided at no cost. Patients requiring cataract surgery were advised to undergo the procedure free of cost at Sankara Netralaya, Chennai.

Ajay Kumar (Director) and Arun Mangla (Head of Plant Operations) from TIL Healthcare, along with Nireesha Sannareddy from Sri City Foundation, were present. The arrangements for all three days were coordinated by Ravi Chandra, HR Manager at TIL Healthcare, and Surendra Kumar of the Sri City Foundation.

The services were delivered by Sankara Nethralaya’s Sri City unit, with a dedicated team of ophthalmologists and paramedical staff supporting the camp throughout.