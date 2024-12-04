Live
Tiruchanur Brahmotsavam: Goddess rides on Garuda, Savabhoopala Vahanams
Tirupati: Garuda Vahana Seva was held amidst religious fervour on the sixth day of the annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Goddess Padmavathi at Tiruchanur on Tuesday.
The deity adorned with dazzling ornaments including Srivari Bangaru Padukalu. Specially brought from Tirumala temple atop, the decorated Garuda Vahanam the celestial carrier of Maha Vishnu left the devotees in a spiritual bliss.
It is an established tradition that the Srivari golden Padukalu adorn the sacred feet of Ammavaru during the prestigious Garuda Vahana Seva.
Earlier in the day, Goddess Padmavathi Devi blessed the devotees from atop the finely decked Savabhoopala Vahanam. Both the Tirumala seers, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, JEO Veerabrahmam and other officials were present.