Tirumala: Ankurarpanam to be held today

Tirumala : The ceremonious Ankurarpanam or Beejavapanam, a preparatory ritual, observed as part of the Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala will be held on Saturday.

Ankurarpanam is considered to be one of the important rituals of the Vaikhanasa Agama followed at the famed Sri Venkateswara temple. During this ritual, in the evening, Sri Vishvaksena, the commander in chief of Sri Venkateswara, will be taken on a procession around the four Mada streets to see the arrangements made for the nine-day religious fete Ankuararpanam essentially means ‘Sowing the seed.’

The essence of this ritual is to make a Sankalpa to celebrate a Utsavam (festival) and get the grace of the Lord. Shastras say that ‘Ankurarpanam’ has its basis in astrological principles and is carried out after the Sun set. As Chandra – the moon is considered the ‘Sasyakaraka’ - the controller of plants, the seed sowing ceremony takes place in the nights only.

Agamas also mention that the sprouts that emanate from the seeds are a symbolic representation of the success of the event. The mud pots used in this are known as ‘Palikas.’ Different deities like Brahma, Garuda, Sesha, Sudarsana, Vakratunda, Soma, Santa, Indra, Isana and Jaya etc are being invited through sacred pyre chanting ‘Soma Raja’ and Vishnu Suktam Mantras for sowing the seeds and Varuna Mantra while sprinkling water.

The sprouting of seeds denotes the successful conduct of the nine-day mega-religious festival. Meanwhile, Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara is spruced up for the nine-day Brahmotsavam which will begin on Sunday with Bangaru Tiruchi Utsavam at the shrine followed by Peddasesha Vahana Seva in the evening.

The Vahana Sevas will be held daily in the morning and evening and the nine-day Navaratri Brahmotsavam will conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 23. This year due to Adhika Masam, the TTD is observing Brahmotsavam twice at Tirumala temple.