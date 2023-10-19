Tirumala: Artistes from 14 states to showcase their skills on Garuda Seva

Tirumala : The array of fine art forms displayed in front of morning and evening Vahana Sevas during the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams have been receiving overwhelming response from the devotees.

Each day, a set of artistes representing one specific state are presenting their artforms. On the day of Garuda Seva on October 19, artistes from 14 states across the country are set to showcase their skills.

In this connection, the JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi organised a press conference with the leaders of each team representing each state at Annamaiah Bhavan on Wednesday and representative from each state shared their experience to the media.

Poorna Pushkala, Director of Fine Arts and Culture department, Tamil Nadu led the press briefing introducing troupe leader from each state. All the representatives thanked TTD management for providing them a divine opportunity to perform live before Vahana Sevas and taking care of their boarding, lodging facilities.

For the first time, unique dance forms including Khoria, Jhumar from Haryana, Khamba Thoibi of Manipur, Gudum Baja, Baredi dance forms of MP, Baul dance of West Bengal, Bihu of Assam, Kalbeliya, Ghoomar dances of Rajastan, Sambhalpuri of Odisha, Lavni, Songi Mukhota of Maharashtra besides Bharat Natyam of Tamil Nadu, Kuchipudi and Garagalu from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana folk dances, which are being performed in front of the procession of Vahana Sevas.

SVVU VC Acharya Ranisadasiva Murty, All Projects Programme Officer Rajagopal, Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer Ananda Thirthacharyulu, team leaders of all the states were also present.