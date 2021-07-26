Tirumala: Balakanda Parayanam begins on grand spiritual note

Tirumala: Yet another important section from the epic Ramayana, Balakanda Parayanam commenced on a grand spiritual note in Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala on Sunday.

During his introductory remarks, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said the TTD has commenced the Maha Mantra Parayanam post-corona pandemic during April last year. "Since then as a Maha Parayana Yaganam we have taken up the recitation of slokas from the great Hindu epics to enhance spiritual moral to cope up with the pandemic ill-effects," he said.

Sundarakanada Parayanam was conducted for 409 days and completed on Saturday. As the doctors, scientists and governments are hinting at the possibility of a likely third wave in August and September which is feared to impact children also, the TTD has commenced Bala Kanda Parayanam seeking divine intervention. About 2,200 odd slokas from the section ofRamayana will be recited and narrated by scholars, Dharma Reddy said.

Later, Dharmagiri Veda Vigyana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani, National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof Muralidhara Sharma, Bhagavat Gita Parayanam expert K Viswanatha Sharma, SV Higher Vedic Studies Special Officer Dr A Vibhishana Sharma have given a brief account on the importance of Bala Kanda in Ramayana and versatility of scholars Dr Prava Ramakrishna Somayaji and K Ramanujam who will recite and narrate respectively the Balakanda henceforth.

At the beginning of the programme, Bullemma, senior artiste from Annamacharya project presented Annamayya Sankeertana eulogizing Lord Rama in a melodious manner.

The Balakanda Parayanam will be telecast live on SVBC every day between 7 am and 8 am for the sake of global devotees.

Annamacharya Project Director Dakshinamurthy Sarma, scholars Chalapati, Maruti and others were also present.

The unique Sakala Karya Siddhi Srimad Ramayana Parayanam commenced with spiritual ecstasy at Vasanta Mandapam at Tirumala on Sunday.

Out of a total of 32 Vedic scholars taking part in this programme, 16 will recite the important slokas from different Kandas in the epic Ramayana while another 16 Vedic experts will perform Japa and Homam for 30 days till August 23 at SV Veda Vijnana Peetam at Dharmagiri in Tirumala.

As a part of this month-long programme, on the first day, 218 slokas from 21-25 chapters and 123 slokas from Pattabhishekam episode in Yuddhakanda were recited.

SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani and Higher Vedic Studies Special Officer Dr A Vibhishana Sharma were also present.