Tirumala: Bhumi Puja for Hanuman birthplace development on Magha Pournami

Tirumala: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said on Tuesday that the TTD is all set to conduct the Bhumi Puja programme for Hanuman birthplace development works at Anjanadri area in Tirumala on February 16, coinciding with the auspicious day of Magha Pournami.

Along with Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, the EO inspected the arrangements at Akasa Ganga on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to the media later, the TTD EO said after the board's decision based on historic, geographic and puranic evidence, the region of Hanuman birthplace was decided to be developed into a sacred edifice with beautification etc. for which Bhumi Puja is scheduled on February 16.

A booklet highlighting Anjanadri as birthplace of Hanuman will also be released on the occasion. He said works were taken up under the guidance of art director Ananda Sai with financial contributions by former board members Nageswara Rao and Murali Krishna. As part of the project, Mukha Mandapam, Gopurams etc. will be built opposite to temples of Anjanadevi and Bala Anjaneya and near Go Garbham dam with additional donations from Rotary personnel.

He said the TTD has invited the pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetham Sri Swaroopananda Saraswati Swamy, Sri Rama Janma Nirmana Trust treasurer Swami Govinda Dev Giri Maharaj, Chitrakoot pontiff Sri Rambhadracharya, Viswa Hindu Parishad central committee member Koteswara Sharma and other prominent religious heads.

For the benefit of devotees across the globe, the programme will be telecast live on SVBC channel from 9.30 am onwards.

The TTD board has decided to develop the 1.5 acre land around Tarigonda Vengamamba memorial with Dhyana mandir, landscape garden and an action plan is being readied for the same.

Earlier, they inspected the ground breaking puja region at Akasaganga region and made valuable suggestions to officials. Later they also inspected the Gogarbham Dam, Ring road junction and Brindavan (memorial) of Tarigonda Vengamamba.

TTD CVSO Gopinath Jatti, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, in-charge DFO Prashanthi, former TTD board member Nageswara Rao, Art director Ananda Sai and others were also present.