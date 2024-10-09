Live
Tirumala Brahmotsavam: Deity rides on Hanuma Vahanam today
The revered Srivari Brahmotsavam festivities are in full swing in the sacred town of Tirumala. On Wednesday morning, an awe-inspiring procession took place as Lord Rama, on Hanuma Vahanam , paraded through the Mada streets, offering shelter and blessings to the gathered devotees.
Devotees filled the streets, captivated by the divine presence of Hanuman, who is celebrated as the foremost devotee of Lord Rama. The philosophical teachings embodied by both Rama and Hanuman resonate deeply with followers, affirming the wisdom of the Vedas and drawing countless admirers into their embrace.
The vibrant atmosphere was palpable as enthusiastic devotees flocked to witness the grand vehicle service. Many expressed their joy and devotion, participating in the spiritual celebration that illuminated the streets.
In the evening, the festivities will continue with the highly anticipated Swarna Rathotsavam, scheduled to take place at the temple from 4 to 5 PM. Following this, the yard car service for Swami will commence from 7 to 9 PM, providing devotees with further opportunities to connect with the divine.