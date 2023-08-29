  • Menu
Tirumala: Deities adorned with sacred threads

On the second day of Pavitrotsavam at Tirumala temple, the deities were adorned with sacred Pavitra Malas on Monday
Highlights

On the second of the annual Pavitrotsavam at Tirumala temple, the priests amidst chanting of hymns from scriptures adorned the deities with Pavitra Malas (sacred threads) on Monday.

Tirumala: On the second of the annual Pavitrotsavam at Tirumala temple, the priests amidst chanting of hymns from scriptures adorned the deities with Pavitra Malas (sacred threads) on Monday.

The three-day ritual aimed to ward off ill-effects arising out of any omissions in conduct of rituals or chanting of mantras, began on Sunday with Pavitra Sthapana at the shrine.

As part of the Utsavam, the priests performed celestial baths Snapana Tirumanjanam to Utsava Murtis, before garlanding the deities with Pavitra Malas.

Both the senior and junior Pontiffs of Tirumala, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, Dy EO Lokanatham and others were present.

The TTD has cancelled Arjita Sevas like Kalyanam, Dolotsavam, Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara on the second day also in view of Pavitrotsavam.

The three-day religious event will conclude with Poornahuthi on Tuesday, a temple official said.

