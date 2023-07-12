Tirumala devotees wait in 25 compartments, to take 12 hours for darshans

The rush of devotees continues in Tirumala for token-free Sarvadarshans on Wednesday with devotees waiting in 25 compartments. The officials expected that it would take 12 hours to complete the darshans.



On Tuesday, 67,271 devotees visited Tirumala and paid their prayers and 28,652 devotees offered hair to the presiding deity.



Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that temple hundi has amassed an income of Rs. 4.09 crore through offerings from devotees.