Tirumala: EO KS Jawahar Reddy bats for adoption of advance technology to improve security

Tirumala: While appreciating the vigilance and security measures taken up at Tirumala to provide foolproof security cover to the temple as well to the multitude of visiting pilgrims, TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said security shall be further strengthened by adoptin more advanced technology. The EO along with Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy and CVSO Gopinath Jatti inspected the Common Command Control Centre at PAC-4 in Tirumala on Tuesday.

The CVSO thoroughly explained the functioning of the Centre with the help of Power Point presentations. He had explained to EO with the help of select video clippings about how their personnel take measures to prevent wild animal intrusion in living areas using automatic sirens diverting them back to woods, how thieves, dalaris and cheats are caught hold with the help of CCTV footages inside temple, at Hundi, at PACs, Akhilandam, laddu counters and other focal points where pilgrim movements are heavy, how the missed children are reunited with their parents, how unauthorised hawkers are being identified and other activities.

The CVSO said efforts were on to transform Tirumala into a crime-free pilgrim centre. Of the 1654 CC cameras installed at the hill town, 1,530 were integrated with the command control with a facility to alert the mobile security personnel on their Tabs immediately if any crime is committed in their region. A few more CC cameras will be soon linked to the C Cube Centre to aid the committed functioning of the TTD vigilance staff, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD EO said TTD vigilance and security wing is standing as an example to other places of worship with its State-of-Art hi-fi security apparatus. Stating that Israeli technology also offers foolproof security measures, the scope for implementing such a technology at Tirumala will be examined.

Later the TTD EO felicitated 30 vigilance personnel including a woman guard who had excelled in discharging their duties and presented them with cash awards as a token of appreciation for their services. TTD EO later inspected the ongoing rooftop slab works of the Alipiri footpath on Tuesday and instructed engineers to complete them by September.