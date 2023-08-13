Tirumala: Judges laud TTD dharmic activities

Tirumala : Supreme Court Judge Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai and Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur poured in laurels on TTD for the various Dharmic and spiritual activities and sustaining the Hindu Sanatana Dharma promoting Vedic education in a widespread manner.

The justices duo paid a visit to the TTD-run Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala on Saturday accompanied by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and were enthused to know about the Vedic institution which has been imparting Vedic education to tens of thousands of pupils from the past almost 140 years ever since its emergence in 1884.

The 400-odd students of the institution have given a warm reception to the protocol dignitaries by rendering Purusha Suktam which imparted divine vibes to the invitees. Earlier, the EO explained to the dignitaries that TTD runs about 33 educational institutions which includes six Vedic institutions and a Vedic University. He also briefed them on the stipend given to the Vedic students once they complete their 12-year and 8-year courses in the institutions.

Addressing the students later, both the justices hailed the services of TTD with a noble aim to upkeep the Vedic education for the future generations.

Later the dignitaries were felicitated by the Vedic faculty. Earlier, TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy called on the Supreme Court Judge Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai and the Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur at Sri Padmavathi Rest House in Tirumala on Saturday.

AP High Court chief justice also received the Supreme Court Judge Gavai in the guest house. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy was also present.