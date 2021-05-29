Tirumala: Krishna farmer donates 6 tonnes organic rice to TTD

Tirumala: Six tonnes of organic rice and 50 kg turmeric based on Panchagavya farming were donated by a farmer Vijayarangan from Pinagoodurulanka of Krishna district to TTD on Saturday.

The donation of rice was handed over to the Srivari temple Deputy EO Harindranath outside the temple by a representative of the donor.

The donor also sought that out of the turmeric donation 25 kg turmeric be given for use of Sri Padmavati Ammavaru temple at Tiruchanoor.