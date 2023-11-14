Tirumala: Lakshmi Kasula Haram procession today

Tirumala: The TTD is organising a grand procession of Srivari Lakhmi Kasula Haram from Tirumala to Tiruchanur on November 14 to adorn to Sri Padmavathi Devi during the Majestic Gaja Vahana on Tuesday night.

The Lakshmi Kasula Haram is one of the most precious and significant ornaments of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. It will be paraded along the Mada streets between 8 am and 9 am. Thereafter it will be taken in a ceremonial procession from Tirumala to Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchanur.

In a prestigious tradition that is followed, Srivari Lakshmi Kasula Haram is brought for adorning Goddess Padmavathi every year during the Gaja Vahana Seva in the evening on the fifth day of annual Karthika Brahmotsavam.