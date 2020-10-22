Tirumala: Lord blesses devout from Surya Prabha vahanam

Tirumala: On the seventh day morning of Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Thursday, Sri Malayappa Swamy in Trivikrama Avataram blessed the devotees on Surya Prabha vahanam.

The Lord was seated in his flower-decked, resplendent Surya Prabha vahanam at Kalyanotsava mandapam inside the temple in view of Covid-19 restrictions.

Legends say that seven horses drag the Sun God, the key architect of life with Anura as his charioteer. Sun God is symbolically represented for blessing with good health and a bright future. The mythology says that the darshan of Sri Malayappa on Surya Prabha Vahanam will provide long life and good health, prosperity to devotees.

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi who was on a visit to Tirumala for darshan participated in the Vahana Seva.

Later in the evening, the processional deity in Navanitha Krishna alankaram, mounted on Chandra Prabaha vahanam blessed the devotees.

Tirumala pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, board members attended.