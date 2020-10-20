Tirumala: Lord Venkateshwara enthrals devout in Rajamannar Alankaram

Tirumala: On the fourth day of Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams on Monday, Sri Malayappa enthralled devotees on Kalpavruksha Vahanam in Rajamannar alankaram.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the processional idols of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts mounted atop the flower-decked golden Kalpavruksha Vahanam placed at the Kalyana Mandapam of Srivari temple with no pilgrim participation.

Hindu mythology says that the Kalpavruksha Vahanam is embedded with divine Kalpavruksha, Kamadhenu and Chintamani. Known for granting boons to fulfil the devotees' all worldly desires, Srimad Bhagavatham says all those who took shelter under Kalpavruksha became prosperous.

Legends also say that the 'Tree of Boons' (Kalpavriksha) surfaced during the churning of 'Ksheera Sagaram' (milky ocean).

Later in the evening, Lord Venkateshwara on Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam blessed the devotees in Balakrishna (Uttikotte Kirshna) alankaram, along with his consorts. Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, board members and others were present.