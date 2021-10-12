Tirumala: Malayappa blesses devotees on majestic Garuda Vahana

Tirumala: On the fifth day evening as a part of ongoing annual Srivari Brahmotsavams, Sri Malayappa blessed devotees on the majestic Garuda Vahanam at the Kalyana Mandapam in the shrine.

Garuda is the favorite vehicle of Sri Maha Vishnu. Besides being the celestial carrier, Garuda also occupied the top slot in the Dhwajam that heralded the commencement of the Brahmotsavams.

As the key watcher of happenings around Sri Venkateswara Swamy, Garuda also supervises the entire proceedings of Srivari Brahmotsavams, says the legend.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swami and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and TTD Trust Board members were also present.