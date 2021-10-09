Tirumala: Malayappa blesses devout atop Chinna Sesha Vahanam

Tirumala: On the second day of Brahmotsavam on Friday morning, the processional deity Lord Malayappa Swamy blessed the devotees atop richly-decorated Chinna Sesha Vahanam. Malayappa Swami decked as Gita Krishna, adorned with dazzling and precious ornaments in all His celestial grandeur, enthralled the devotees atop the vahanm.

While on the first day, the ride on seven-hooded snake is considered as Adishesha, the ride on the five-hooded serpent king is believed to be Vasuki. Later in the evening, Hamsa vahan seva was held as part of the annual Brahmotsavams. Due to Covid restrictions, the Vahana sevas were held in Ekantham, confined to the temple.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, board members Prasanthi Reddy, Sanath Kumar, additional EO AV Dharma Reddy were also present. Meanwhile, as the Vahana Sevas are taking place within the temple complex this year following Covid restrictions, TTD has prepared replicas of Brahma Ratham, paraphernalia including elephants, horses, and oxen usually used before the procession of Malayappa Swamy. These replicas are standing out to be a special attraction for the annual fete for the devotees viewing it on TTDs SVBC satellite channel.