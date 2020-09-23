Tirumala: Mohini Avataram mesmarises devotees

Tirumala: The bright sunny day on Wednesday witnessed Sri Malayappa Swamy appearing in a bewitching Mohini Avataram, on the colourfully decked palanquin accompanied by silver idol of Sri Krishna Swamy on another palanquin on the fifth day of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala.

The grand and richly decorated deities on palanquins were paraded from Ranganayakula mandapam to Kalyanotsava mandapam in Srivari temple.

The objective of the Mohini Avatara also indicates that the entire universe is spell bound under the mystic Moha and through this Avatara, the Lord enlightens his devotees not to fall prey to worldly desires and come out of that 'Maya'.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and others were present.