Tirumala museum to provide divine feel

Tirumala: The Sri Venkateswara Museum at Tirumala will be developed in such a way that it will provide a divine feel to the multitude of visiting pilgrims and devotees who throng the hill temple, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy to the officers concerned.

A review on the development activities of the SV Museum was held by EO in his chambers in TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the EO discussed the upcoming structures in the museum which include different galleries dedicated for the history and significance of holy Tirumala, the glory of Venkateswara Swamy, ardent devotees who sanctified their lives in the service of Venkateswara, replica of jewels that are adorned to the deities in the Tirumala shrine etc. He also said, there should be three floors and each one should have four blocks.

Bengaluru-based MAP Systems India Pvt Ltd representative Sharan has given a power point presentation showcasing the details on displays, exhibits and models in different galleries. On the ground floor, Netra Darshanam of Srivaru, Sri Balaji Gallery, Sculpture, coins, etc., will be arranged while in the first floor Architecture, history of emperors, musical instruments, information to pilgrims will be put on display while in the second floor, expo on Sanatana Hindu Dharma, out galleries will be arranged and in the third floor a theme will be set up narrating the process of how the protector Sri Maha Vishnu is ruling and guarding the entire cosmos.

The EO also suggested to the persons concerned to design the staircase in such a way keeping in view the aged and handicapped also able to ascend and descend. He also instructed to keep ready fire safety measures, reception counters etc. and asked the concerned to complete the works by this December and bring the Museum to the pilgrim utility from January next onwards.

New Delhi Museum retired director general A K V S Reddy, Karnataka Museum advisor Prof Raghavendra Kulkarni, expert Saratchandra, Hyderabad Salarjung Museum director Dr Nagendra Reddy, SV Museum special officer Krishna Reddy, TTD officials, representatives from TCS were also present.