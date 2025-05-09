Live
Tirumala: Padmavati Parinayam concludes
Tirumala: The three-day annual Padmavati Parinayam concluded on a grand religious note on Thursday evening amidst heavy down pour at Tirumala.
Sri Malayappa Swamy reached the wedding venue on Garuda Vahanam while Sridevi and Bhudevi on separate Tiruchis. The celestial wedding ceremony concluded on Suddha Ekadasi Tithi.
After a series of traditional events like Chaturveda Paarayanam-Raga-Tala- Sangeeta programs, in the presence of the finely decked Utsava murthies, the celestial wedding ceremony was observed. TTD Chairman BR Naidu, EO Syamala Rao, other officials, devotees were also present.
