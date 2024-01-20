Tirumala: Ramakrishna Theertham arrangements reviewed

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO (FAC) Veerabrahmam has reviewed the arrangements on Sri Ramakrishna Theertha Mukkoti, which is scheduled to conduct on January 25. In the review meeting held at Gokulam conference hall on Friday, he directed the officials concerned to make all necessary arrangements as it is considered as one of the important torrent festivals being observed in Tirumala. He instructed the engineering wing to lay shamiyana, radio and broadcasting announcements, display boards for the sake of visiting pilgrims.

The EO reviewed security arrangements by TTD sleuths and police in coordination, besides Annaprasadam, water, medical, health, forest wings. He instructed chief PRO Dr T Ravi to give wide publicity in media that devotees with obesity, asthma, heart problems and other chronic diseases and also aged persons will not be allowed. The temple staff were ordered to complete puja in the torrent on time.

The APSRTC is arranging 30-35 buses to transport pilgrims from Gogarbham dam point to Papavinasanam. The devotees will also be allowed to trek the torrent path only from 5 am onwards till 12 noon on January 25.

SE2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, VGO Giridhara Rao, Deputy CF Srinivasulu, Health Officer Dr Sridevi, Aswini Hospital Chief Surgeon Dr Kusuma Kumari, temple Peishkar Srihari, Catering Special Officer Sastry and other TTD, Police, RTC, Fire department officials were also present.