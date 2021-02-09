Tirumala: Rathasapthami on Feb 19

Tirumala: As part of Surya Jayanti celebrations, the TTD is organising Rathasapthami, which is popularly known as mini or Upa Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on February 19.

On the auspicious day, the processional deity Sri Malayappa Swamy will be taken in procession atop seven vahanams, commencing His celestial and majestic ride on Surya Prabha Vahanam in the form of Suryanarayana Murthy between 5.30 am and 8 am along four Mada streets, followed by other vahanams.

The schedule of the seven Vahana Sevas is: Suryaprabha vahanam (5.30-8.00 am), Chinna Sesha Vahana (9-10 am),Garuda Vahana Seva (11 am to 12 noon), Hanumantha Vahanam (1-2 pm), Chakrasnanam (2 pm-3 pm), Kalpavruksha Vahanam (4 pm to 5 pm), Sarvabhhupala Vahanam (6 pm-7pm) and Chandraprabha Vahanam (8-9 pm).

In view of Rathasapthami fete, the TTD cancelled all the Arjitha Sevas being performed at the shrine including Kalyanotsavam, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Unjal seva and Sahasra Deepalankara seva on February 19.