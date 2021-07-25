Tirumala seers commence Chaturmasya Deeksha

Tirumala: The Chaturmasya Deeksha by Tirumala Pedda Jiyangar and Tirumala Chinna Jiyangar Swamijis commenced on Sunday. The fete commenced from Peeda Jiyangar Mutt in Tirumala on Sunday. Pedda Jiyar Swamy accompanied by Chinna Jiyar Swamy and other disciples, following the age-old tradition offered prayers first to Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy, Swamy Pushkarini before going to Tirumala temple.

At the main entrance of Tirumala temple, both the seers were welcomed by TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, and CVSO Gopinath Jatti.

After offering prayers to Sri Venkateswara Swamy the senior pontiff was presented with Melchat Vastram while the junior pontiff with Noolchat Vastram as a part of "Cloth Drapery Honour'' marking the pontiff's Deeksha taking ceremony..

Chaturmasya Deeksha is an auspicious four-month Vrata period starting from the day after Ashada Pournami and concludes on Kartika Shukla Pournami. The months of Shravana, Bhadrapada, Ashvayuja and Kartika fall in between this period. These four months are said to be very pleasing to Sri Maha Vishnu.

The spiritual persons strongly believe that Dana, Vrata, Japa and Homa performed during this four-month period brings forth countless merits, compared to the noble deeds performed during other months in a year.