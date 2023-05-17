Tirumala: Seva, darshan tickets to be issued 3 months in advance

Tirupati: TTD released the Arjitha Seva tickets schedule on Wednesday for the convenience of devotees. Henceforth, all the online services for seva, darshan and accommodation will be released three months in advance, i.e. tickets will be released every month for the third month. The details of the release dates are as follow:

Dip registration for Arjitha Sevas viz Suprabhatam, Tomala, Archana and Astadala Pada Padmaradhana will be available every month from 18 to 20. If the ticket gets confirmed to the pilgrim in the lucky dip the payment interface will be enabled from 20-22 every month.

Arjitha sevas like Kalyanotsavam, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Unjal Seva and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas will be available for booking on first come first serve basis online on 21st of every month along with virtual sevas.

SRIVANI, Angapradakshinam, senior citizens and physically-challenged darshan quota will be released on 23rd of every month while Rs 300 special entry darshan on 24th of every month.

The online accommodation quota for Tirupati will be released on 25th while that of Tirumala on 26th of every month.

If any seva or darshan dates fall on Sundays, then that particular service will be postponed to the next day and all other services also moves to the succeeding date.