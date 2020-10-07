Tirumala: Sloka Parayanam completes 6 months

Tirumala: The devotional Sloka Parayanam (recitation) - the most prestigious spiritual programme of recent times launched by the TTD during lockdown period with an aim to secure global health and safety from Covid-19 at Naada Niranjanam platform at Tirumala has successfully completed 180 days on Tuesday.



Disclosing it the chief Acharya of the Parayanam KSS Avadhani who is also the Principal of TTD-run SV Veda Vignana Peetam at Dharmagiri, Tirumala said, the TTD has commenced the Shloka Parayanam on April 10 and till June 9, Yoga Vasistha Dhanwantari Maha Mantra Parayanam was rendered for 62 days.

When the darshan of Lord Venkateswara resumed to devotees almost after 80 days of lockdown, Sundarakanda Pathanam commenced from the same stage from June 10 onwards. ''This epic episode from Ramayanam has completed 118 days today," he noted.

TTD devotional satellite channel SVBC is providing live telecast of the recitation daily attracting a huge number of devotees all over the globe.

Meanwhile Acharya Srikant Mishra, the chief priest of the famous Sri Kasi Viswanath temple at Varanasi who was in Tirumala, participated in the Sundarakanda Parayanam on Tuesday.